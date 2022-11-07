Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) PT Lowered to 850.00

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from 1,000.00 to 850.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ørsted A/S from 610.00 to 500.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $705.40.

Shares of DNNGY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.76. 102,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,561. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55.

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

