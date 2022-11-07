OSB Group (LON:OSB) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OSB. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 815 ($9.42) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($8.67) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 735.33 ($8.50).

OSB Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:OSB opened at GBX 429.40 ($4.96) on Thursday. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 366.80 ($4.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 487.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 463.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 499.40.

OSB Group Cuts Dividend

About OSB Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a GBX 8.70 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

