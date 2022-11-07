Osmosis Price Tops $1.52 (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00007412 BTC on exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $429.45 million and $19.64 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,464,369 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

