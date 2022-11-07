Ovintiv (OVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Ovintiv to post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ovintiv Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE OVV opened at $53.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.71. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.83.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on OVV. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

Ovintiv Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after buying an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after buying an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after buying an additional 267,687 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 321.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,329,000 after buying an additional 22,928 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.