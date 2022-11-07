Oxen Trading Up 2.6% Over Last Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001080 BTC on major exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $13.66 million and $207,478.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,870.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.34 or 0.00332242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00020034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00122744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.05 or 0.00747716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.23 or 0.00571296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00230107 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,608,939 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

