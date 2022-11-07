PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PACCAR to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.36.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $99.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,084. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,447.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $2,778,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,092,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,443 shares of company stock worth $4,156,381 in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PACCAR by 17.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 383.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 458.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,115,000 after buying an additional 1,227,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PACCAR by 113.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,130,000 after buying an additional 1,025,284 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

