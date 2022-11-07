PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Purchased by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,195 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned 0.27% of PacWest Bancorp worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 66.4% during the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $1,141,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 114.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 69,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.53. 11,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,005. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.61. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 32.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

