Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Sells C$358,318.05 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total value of C$358,318.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$531,354.30.

Robert M. Macdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 19th, Robert M. Macdonald sold 1,451 shares of Paramount Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.43, for a total value of C$38,356.02.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of POU stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$32.16. 213,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,615. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$19.46 and a 12-month high of C$40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.19.

Paramount Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on POU. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.00.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading

