PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $19.38 million and approximately $901,978.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars.

