PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,889 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 30.5% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 52.6% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 92,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 41.1% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Stephens dropped their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,284,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $230.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.62 and a 200 day moving average of $85.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 8.50%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

