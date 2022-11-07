PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.60.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average is $85.12. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $230.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 19.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

