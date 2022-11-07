Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
PBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.14.
Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE:PBA traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 680,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 60,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.
Pembina Pipeline Company Profile
Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pembina Pipeline (PBA)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.