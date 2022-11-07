Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,265 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 2.1% of Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Mizuho began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $99.05. 60,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,253. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average of $107.27. The stock has a market cap of $172.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

