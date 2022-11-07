Peninsula Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Peninsula Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.85. 252,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,703,122. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $179.25. The company has a market capitalization of $182.03 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.24.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

