Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEN. Citigroup raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $217.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Penumbra from $203.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Penumbra from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.82.

Shares of PEN stock traded up $16.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.16. The company had a trading volume of 643,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,807. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.41. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $114.86 and a 52-week high of $290.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $213.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.41 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $1,015,986.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,721,234.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,793. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 402.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 13.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 972,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,117,000 after buying an additional 113,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 104.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,300,000 after purchasing an additional 90,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at about $8,463,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

