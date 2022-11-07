Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.37-$1.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRDO. StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 430,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,468. The company has a market capitalization of $798.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34.

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $422,533.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,357.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,036,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,488,540.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $422,533.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 161,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,357.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after purchasing an additional 358,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 283,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 154,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

