Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.37-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.78. 430,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,468. The company has a market cap of $798.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34.

Insider Activity

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $422,533.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,357.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,488,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 36,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $422,533.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 161,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,357.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 283,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.