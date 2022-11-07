Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Lifted by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 309.3% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.97. 351,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,969,189. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

