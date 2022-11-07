Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $10.87

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.87, but opened at $11.45. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 434 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Pharming Group Trading Up 6.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $752.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $50.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

