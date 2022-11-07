Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives $34.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PECO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 4.5 %

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $36.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 123.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 448.00%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.