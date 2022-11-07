Phraction Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Tower Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.47.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,757. The company has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

