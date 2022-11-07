Phraction Management LLC Invests $1.93 Million in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 91,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. AES makes up about 1.3% of Phraction Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AES by 9,238.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in AES by 157.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

AES Price Performance

AES stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 89,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,212. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. AES had a positive return on equity of 32.93% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. AES’s payout ratio is -134.04%.

AES Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.