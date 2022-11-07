Phraction Management LLC Invests $204,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,332,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,619,555. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

