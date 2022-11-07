Phraction Management LLC Invests $4.72 Million in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,977 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000. Visa accounts for 3.1% of Phraction Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $197.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,879. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

