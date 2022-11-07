Phraction Management LLC Makes New $525,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000. Phraction Management LLC owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,046,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,064,000 after acquiring an additional 72,740 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Finally, Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,391,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPGP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.04. 111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,082. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $97.90.

