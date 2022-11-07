Phraction Management LLC Makes New Investment in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GFL. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL Environmental stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.30. The stock had a trading volume of 56,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,670. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.75.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.80%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.69.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

