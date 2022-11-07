Phraction Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Phraction Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,305 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 103.6% during the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 76,695 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,035,000 after buying an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 136,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.36.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $287.50. 81,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,227,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $284.17 and its 200-day moving average is $292.52. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.