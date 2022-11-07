Piper Sandler Trims Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Target Price to $33.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVH. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $24.37 on Friday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -162.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,368,364.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 752,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,998,069.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $3,225,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,368,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,464,110. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolent Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 31.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,092 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 145.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,184,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,378,000 after acquiring an additional 702,899 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Evolent Health by 125.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,027,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after buying an additional 572,503 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Evolent Health by 631.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 560,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,526,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,621,000 after acquiring an additional 544,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile



Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Articles

