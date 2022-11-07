PlatinX Price Tops $0.0375 on Major Exchanges (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, PlatinX has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $301,064.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for $0.0375 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlatinX

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

