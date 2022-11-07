PlatinX (PTX) Price Reaches $0.0377 on Top Exchanges

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One PlatinX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $301,843.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.00599969 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,474.03 or 0.31251433 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX’s genesis date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinX using one of the exchanges listed above.

