Polymath 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.18 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $235.43 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00326645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020861 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003771 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019090 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.26548332 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $9,447,537.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.