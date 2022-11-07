PPL (NYSE:PPL) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. PPL also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut PPL from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.44.

PPL Price Performance

PPL traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.78. 94,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700,162. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.77. PPL has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

PPL Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PPL

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PPL by 6.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 69,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in PPL during the second quarter worth about $215,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in PPL by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

