Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.18-4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.18-$4.23 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

PBH stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 232,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,641. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $277.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.19 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 316,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after buying an additional 33,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

