Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 586.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total value of $293,064.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of PSA stock opened at $277.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.86 and a one year high of $421.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

