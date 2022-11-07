Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $64.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.31.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUBGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Publicis Groupe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($60.00) to €62.50 ($62.50) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. ING Group initiated coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($68.00) to €72.00 ($72.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($64.00) to €65.00 ($65.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

