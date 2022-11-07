Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.25 billion-$2.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Qiagen from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qiagen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Price Performance

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,369,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,836. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qiagen Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 26.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after buying an additional 86,591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after buying an additional 179,913 shares in the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

