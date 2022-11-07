Qtum Hits Market Capitalization of $307.63 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.95 or 0.00014133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $307.63 million and approximately $40.67 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,600.96 or 0.07678818 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00089689 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00034611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00070014 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002084 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00014942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00025108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,402,258 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

