Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KWR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 6.3 %

NYSE:KWR opened at $164.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.33. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $129.06 and a one year high of $276.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $492.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.70 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

