Quaker Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,600,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92,727 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,554,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,362,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,015,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,383,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $33,368,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,059. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.69. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.