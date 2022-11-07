QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,446 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $1,460,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 682.8% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,657 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $106.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

