Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $21,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 417.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.52. 26,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,920. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.50.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.67.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

