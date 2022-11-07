Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,857 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises 2.0% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.76% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 119.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 360 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,234. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.72. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $56.85.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

