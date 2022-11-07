Quent Capital LLC Buys 4,189 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Quent Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.1% in the second quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,031. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.00. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

