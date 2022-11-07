Quent Capital LLC Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INTU. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Intuit by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.2% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 4.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.1% during the second quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $364.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.49. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $502.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.79.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.