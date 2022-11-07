Quent Capital LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 192.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after purchasing an additional 930,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 259,573.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 729,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,748,000 after acquiring an additional 729,400 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 584,907 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.06. 14,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,486. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $82.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $63.44.

