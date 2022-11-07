Quent Capital LLC Has $606,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,965,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,148,000 after buying an additional 291,255 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.04. 18,889,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

See Also

