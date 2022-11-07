Quent Capital LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 168,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth about $744,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.85. 1,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,024. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.31.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

