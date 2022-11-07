Quent Capital LLC Sells 2,020 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 904.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $288.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

UTHR traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 9.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $270.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.19.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total transaction of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $1,220,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,965.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,760 shares of company stock worth $8,715,116 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

