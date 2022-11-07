QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co. owned 0.56% of QuidelOrtho worth $22,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 1st quarter worth about $34,321,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 3,991.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 268,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,128,000 after purchasing an additional 262,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after purchasing an additional 169,822 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,759,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,538,000 after purchasing an additional 108,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $89.29. 5,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,839. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.28.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($1.45). QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. On average, analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.75.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

