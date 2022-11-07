Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $92.38 million and approximately $9.35 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.02 or 0.01655882 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005710 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00037596 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00044239 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000625 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.75 or 0.01820161 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.radiocaca.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

